The early symptoms of cancer in men can include changes in bowel habits, unintentional weight loss, testicular changes, and urination difficulties. Recognizing the warning signs of cancer can significantly improve a person's outlook.
Some people may not notice the early signs of cancer or may confuse them for symptoms of other conditions. Knowing which symptoms may indicate cancer can help a person get treatment sooner.
Below are some common early warning signs of cancer in men.
