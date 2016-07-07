5 Great Ways To Hunt For Job Like A CEO

Wait a minute. How do Chief Executive Officers get hired? Do they possess a special kind of degree or extra qualification? Do they apply through the regular 'Needed' advert? Some of these questions come to mind when one is in search of a good-paying job. “The key to applying like a CEO is to master the balance of confidence and humility when approaching a job,” says Jay Millen a leader with a recruitment firm.Here are some tips from recruiters on how to apply for your next job with the mentality of a chief executive officer:Well, this may be shocking but CEOs certainly do not respond to everyday job adverts. They reach out to business and venture owners and say “I was wondering whether you might need help with your new venture” or “If you’re thinking about spinning off the..., maybe we should talk.” Sounds magical right? Don't be ashamed to do that. And if you're turned down, don't feel dejected. You aren't going to get hired into that organization without making contact, anyway. At least if you reach out to someone and don’t get hired, that person knows you exist and might circle back with you in the future.All CEOs are heavily reliant on data, so you must know your statistics. Know your own metrics, successes over time and how they trend. Within today’s competitive job market, you need at least three data points within a resume to show some traction.These two qualities make the difference between good and bad CEOs. Do not shy away from showing your personality and interests on a resume. Well, if you know your potential boss is into playing soccer, and you are as well, include it in your resume. It may entice a hiring manager to pick up the phone if they are on the fence about a candidate.With so much information available online about companies and industries, there is no reason not to know basic facts and current events about an employer before stepping foot into an interview. You have to show sincere interest in the organization and why it attracts you as opposed to you just needing a job. This communicates an important message. Also ask questions that ultimately demonstrate your insight into that company. The organization should learn from your insights into them.. Good leaders listen, think and then respond. You should do the same during the interview process. Answer the questions they ask, and if they want more then you can clarify. Sometimes candidates have canned answers they fire off that are not relevant to what is being asked of them.---You are the CEO of your own career. If you’re sitting at home and feeling sad and desperate because you can’t find a job that deserves your talents, why not try a different approach? What do you have to lose? Put yourself together, and step out.