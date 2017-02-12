Submit Post Advertise

Metro 5 IPOB Members Allegedly Shot Dead in Asaba

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by kemi, Feb 12, 2017 at 8:42 PM.

  kemi

    kemi

    At least five members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, have been allegedly shot dead in Asaba Delta State‎.

    In a statement sent to Daily Post on Sunday, IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful claimed that military men stormed a gathering of the pro-Biafra group and shot members on target.

    The statement, which he emailed to Daily Post read:

    “HAPPENING NOW!!! ALERT THE WORLD

    ANOTHER NIGERIAN ARMY MASSACRE GOING ON NOW AT IPOB FAMILY MEETING AT OKWE PRIMARY SCHOOL, OSHIMILI SOUTH LGA, ASABA DELTA STATE.

    The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and its leadership worldwide condemn condemn the attack on our members at Asaba in DELTA state.

    Hausa Fulani people living near the primary school called their Islamic brothers in the Nigerian Army who came and opened fire on another IPOB peaceful assembly yet again.

    FIVE people confirmed dead right now.”

    ‎However, when contacted by our correspondent, the Delta State Police Spokesman, DSP, Andrew Aniamaka said he was not yet aware of the incident. He promised to investigate and get back.
     
    kemi, Feb 12, 2017 at 8:42 PM
