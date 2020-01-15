Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane are among five Liverpool stars added to the UEFA Fans Team of the Year.
The likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Kevin De Bryune,Frenkie De Jong and Matthijs de Ligt were also voted by fans. …
read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/36UU6HG
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Kevin De Bryune,Frenkie De Jong and Matthijs de Ligt were also voted by fans. …
read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/36UU6HG
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Attachments
- 29.3 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[61]