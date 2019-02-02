Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic neurological illness that affects nearly 2.3 million individuals worldwide. Despite the number of people it affects, there are still numerous misconceptions circulating that may have unfortunate consequences.
Imagine if you never have a child because you believe that pregnancy with MS is contraindicated, …
Read more via Verywell Health http://bit.ly/2RxUTpJ
Imagine if you never have a child because you believe that pregnancy with MS is contraindicated, …
Read more via Verywell Health http://bit.ly/2RxUTpJ
Last edited by a moderator:[3]