Entertainment 5 Nigerian Celebrities Who Run Businesses (Number 2 Has 2 Business That Worth Huge Money) – Naijaloaded

#1
Many Nigerian celebs have secured ways to make money outside their main acting and singing careers.

Here is a list of a few who have been able to make a success of their businesses. 1. Chika Ike The beauty and brains put a …



via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2E3E4kX

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[88]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top