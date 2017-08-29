The Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Abdullahi Mohammed, on Tuesday announced that 4 Nigerian pilgrims have passed away on pilgrimage in Mecca. He made the announcement at the 2017 pre-Arafat meeting with Hajj stakeholders. However, he refused to reveal the identities of the deceased as well as the cause of their death. According to hom, such information could only be disclosed after their families had been appropriately informed. He also pleaded with the media to withhold the details so as not to further devastate the families of the affected pilgrims. A government official latter announced the death of another pilgrim, taking the total to 5.