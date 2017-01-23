The Chinese Super League has already taken the football fraternity by storm attracting some of the best players in world football and Nigerian players have not been left out. Recently, Super Eagles skipper Mikel Obi joined his compatriots Obafemi Martins and Anthony Ujah in the CSL. Completesportsnigeria picks out five Nigerian players who could get on the bandwagon this winter transfer window. ODION IGHALO (Watford) Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo is currently on his longest-ever goal drought in his career with Watford fueling speculations that he could be on his way out of the club as Chinese Super League teams have rekindled interest in a player who has scored just twice this season. JOHN OWOERI (BK Hacken to Baoding Rogda) John Owoeri is on the verge of joining Chinese side Baoding Rongda FC for the forthcoming campaign after his Swedish side BK Hacken confirmed that talks were ongoing with the CSL League One side founded three years ago. The former Atvidabergs and BK Hacken star scored 34 goals in 103 league games in Sweden in four seasons. ASISAT OSHOALA (Arsenal Ladies) There have been several unconfirmed reports suggesting the two-time African Women’s Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala may join a women's team in China after being offered a lucrative deal. AARON SAMUEL (Guangzhou R&F) After a knee injury cut short his career at CSKA Moscow, Nigerian striker Aaron Samuel is set to rejoin his parent club Guangzhou R&F in the Chinese Super League this season. Samuel was on the verge of landing a deal with the former Russian champions but an unfortunate injury in the cup final against Zenit St Petersburg in July last year. EFE AMBROSE (Celtic) Efe Ambrose is another Nigerian player attracting interest from China and other teams in Europe. The 28-year-old defender played only two games for his Scottish side this term, both coming in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League. With his current deal expiring this summer, Ambrose will be a happy player departing the club having won four Scottish league titles, one Scottish Cup and one League Cup win.