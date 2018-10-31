Entertainment 5 Nigerian Songs On A Race To 100 Million YouTube Views… Who’ll Win This? – Notjustok

#1
It’s an interesting fact to find out that no Nigerian song has crossed one million views on YouTube since the video platform was made available for all.

This information was brought to the public when Ovie revealed the present songs with the highest views on …



via Latest Naija Nigerian Music, Songs & Video – https://ift.tt/2zjxUaS

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[78]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Place your Ad here for NGN12,000.00 per Week!
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top