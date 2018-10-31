It’s an interesting fact to find out that no Nigerian song has crossed one million views on YouTube since the video platform was made available for all.
This information was brought to the public when Ovie revealed the present songs with the highest views on …
via Latest Naija Nigerian Music, Songs & Video – https://ift.tt/2zjxUaS
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
This information was brought to the public when Ovie revealed the present songs with the highest views on …
via Latest Naija Nigerian Music, Songs & Video – https://ift.tt/2zjxUaS
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[78]