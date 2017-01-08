Last Saturday, Enoch Adejare Adeboye, Geneof ral overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), only quit his position as head of the Nigeria church. READ: RCCG Clarifies Pastor Adeboye's Retirement A statement issued by his church said he was stepping down in compliance with the new legal requirements set up by the Financial Regulations Council for all registered churches, mosques, and CSOs, which stipulate that heads of non-profit organisations like churches now have a maximum period of 20 years to lead their organisations while in retirement. If the regulation is upheld, some other prominent Nigerian ministers will be stepping down. Some Ministers that may be stepping down soon include: 1. Dr Mike Okonkwo of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission 2. Pastor W. F. Kumuyi of the General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church 3. Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries 4. Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Bible Church [Winners Chapel] 5. Archbishop Sam Amaga of Foundation Faith Church [Salem Family]