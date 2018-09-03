At a public dialogue in Abuja organised by #NotTooYoungToRun movement on Thursday, Senate President Bukola Saraki formally announced his intention to run for the President in 2019 on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).By this announcement, he put paid to the speculations about his political ambition and perhaps made known the reason for his recent peripatetic “consultations” across the country. But it is unlikely he will win the PDP presidential ticket much less succeed Muhammadu Buhari in May 2019, and here are a few reasons why.