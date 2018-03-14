Submit Post Advertise

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Samguine, Mar 14, 2018

    The African culture has always made the female sexual experience a topic that's not allowed to be discussed freely even amongst the couple. It’s in that category of “Things we shall not speak of”.

    Although, in recent times things are beginning to change, men are beginning to listen to their women about bedroom matters. If men take cues from women about sex, the bedroom will be happier and more satisfying place to be. Women have been taught to massage and flatter the male ego through time, to make him seem infallible which doesn’t help the man become a better lover.

    READ MORE HERE
     
    Comments