5 Super Eagles Players To Miss Senegal Match Over Visa Hitch

Mar 22, 2017

    Nigeria could present a team of players with only four players on the substitute bench against Senegal on Thursday.

    So far 17 players are in the camp of the team ahead tomorrow’s clash at The Hive, and going by scoops gathered by Owngoalnigeria.com they are the only players expected to dress for the game unless some players arrive the team’s camp.

    About 5 players who are supposed to join the team are currently facing visa issues.

    Currently, there is uncertainty over the quick arrival of goalkeepers Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Daniel Akpeyi.

    Akpeyi according to reports has been ruled out of the clash totally.

    However, Oghenekaro Etebo, Uche Agbo and Musa Mohammed are also feared out of the clash with Senegal due to visa issues, if they fail to meet up with the team for their last training session by 4pm later today.
     
