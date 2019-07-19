JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment 5 Survivors told Us About their Sexual Assault Experiences with Biodun Fatoyinbo – Chude Jideonwo – BellaNaija

#1
Chude Jideonwo was a guest on TVC breakfast show, Your View on Tuesday, 16 July, 2019 to discuss the rape allegations against COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo by photographer, Busola Dakolo.

Speaking on the issue, Chude, who interviewed Busola, said other survivors have stepped out to share their sexual abuse stories allegedly …


via BellaNaija – https://ift.tt/2GjBo10

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[84]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top