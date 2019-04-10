

Gonorrhea is a common sexually transmitted disease, sometimes referred to as "the clap." It affects hundreds of thousands of men and women annually .

Gonorrhea is easily treated but can cause serious and sometimes permanent complications .

Complications in men with gonorrhea include epididymitis and infertility.

Symptoms may be absent despite an active gonorrheal infection. Symptoms can appear anywhere from 1-14 days following exposure to the infection.

The 5 symptoms of gonorrhea you can look out for include