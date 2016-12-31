Gen Sam Momah, Nigeria's former Science and Technology Minister has drawn up a list of five things President Muhammadu Buhari must do for successful governance. According to DAILY TRUST, items on the list include: 1. Monthly broadcast Momah says “There is a need for a monthly broadcast as the people will like to hear from him because people so rely on him; they believe he has the magic wand. So, whatever word he utters is like gold to Nigerians. 2. State visits “It will energise the change mantra. It is stressful, but he’s visiting outside Nigeria,” Momah explained. “The people want to see their President. The Governors alone cannot do it; some of them might not even share his ideas. But by visiting their states, he can push them to work and carry out his ideals.” 3. National conference Momah says Nigeria needs a national conference where possible restructure of the country would be on agenda. “He doesn’t have to take verbatim what [former President Goodluck] Jonathan was given, but he can modify them and move on,” said Momah. 4. Build low cost buildings with recovered loots Momah has advise on what to do with recovered loot: build low-cost housing across the country and call them “Looted Fund Estate”. 5. Ethical reorientation Momah wants President to set up an ethical reorientation system where Nigerians can be asked what they want to do, and how they want to do it.