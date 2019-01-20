Since his firing, the Portugual coach has been quiet and everyone had been dying to hear from him. Jose Mourinho had his first public appearance since he was sacked from his position as manager of the Manchester United.
Following a slew of fluttering results and reports …
read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2RX6R0a
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Following a slew of fluttering results and reports …
read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2RX6R0a
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[35]