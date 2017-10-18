Submit Post Advertise

Politics 5 Things President Buhari Will Do In Turkey

Discussion in 'Political News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 18, 2017 at 1:12 PM.

    The President, Muhammadu Buhari, has left the country to Istanbul, Turkey where he will be participating in the ninth Summit of the Developing 8 (D-8) on Friday, October 20, 2017.

    According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, the President activities include:

    1. President Buhari, at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, would participate in an official working visit to Ankara, the capital city.

    2. In Ankara, the President will have a tete-a-tete with his Turkish counterpart while delegations from both countries will hold discussions in various fields including defence cooperation, security, educational and migration issues.

    Related: Nigerian Senate Under Pressure to Drop $25b NNPC Contracts Probe

    3. The Nigerian leader will also visit the Grand National Assembly of the Republic of Turkey in Ankara where he will meet with the Speaker, Ismail Kahraman.

    4. In Istanbul, the Turkish commercial centre, President Buhari will use the occasion of the D-8 Summit to bolster warm and growing ties across a broad range of areas of cooperation with leaders of the D8-member countries, namely Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Pakistan and Turkey.”

    Related: 2019 Election: No Other Credible Candidate Apart From Buhari - Ortom

    5. The President main target is to participate at the D-8 Summit with the theme, “Expanding Opportunities through Cooperation”, will among other things, focus on cooperation in the areas of agriculture, trade, transport, energy and increased private sector participation among member-countries.
     
    Comments