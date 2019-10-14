Justforex_nb_campaign

Sports 5 things we learnt from Brazil vs Nigeria friendly match – Legit.ng

#1
Brazil vs Nigeria was a match the young Super Eagles side needed to prove their mettle against a word class team.

One would have expected the result will swing in favour of the Samba Boys but a spirited performance from the three-time African champions gave Brazil a run for …


read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2IPqjX3

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top