12.30am Friday morning, Donald Trump sat amongst his team of advisers, top Military Generals, VP Mike Pence and National Security advisor, Mark Esper.
He had a choice – choose between ordering an airstrike that could change the dynamics of military …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Fna5lU
Get more World News
He had a choice – choose between ordering an airstrike that could change the dynamics of military …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Fna5lU
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]