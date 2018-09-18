Even in this government headed by incumbent governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, Sanwo-Olu serves in it as the Managing Director of Lagos State Property Development CompanyMany in Lagos would argue that the battle for the crown of the state has been won and lost.The self-acclaimed kingmakers may have just blessed the head of the hitherto unknown Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Bola Tinubu's anointed.