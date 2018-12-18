The merger will potentially create Nigeria and Africa’s largest retail bank by customers.
The proposed merger would involve Access Bank acquiring the entire issued share capital of Diamond Bank in exchange for …
Read more via Daily Trust – https://ift.tt/2S6aIVC
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The proposed merger would involve Access Bank acquiring the entire issued share capital of Diamond Bank in exchange for …
Read more via Daily Trust – https://ift.tt/2S6aIVC
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[53]