1. Aspiration to become Nigeria's accountant general

2. Highest educational degrees

3. A date with September

4. One of Kaduna's brightest

5. A certified account

In 1982, the acting Finance Minister joined Kaduna State Ministry of Finance as an accountant with an aspiration of becoming the state's Accountant General.Zainab Ahmed holds a Bachelors Degree in Accounting from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and an MBA from the Ogun State University, Ago Iwoye.The 55-year-old acting minister rose to become Chief Finance Officer of Nigeria Mobile Telecommunications, MTEL, after joining in September, 2005. And 13 years after, she has been announced acting finance minister in September 2018.Zainab Ahmed was appointed the Managing Director of Kaduna Investment Company by Governor Patrick Yakowa in March, 2009. From Kaduna state Governor, Nasir Elrufai to Bashir Ahmad President Buhari's personal assistant on new media, Zainab Ahmed has been judged one of Kaduna's brightest and finestAhmed holds the Fellowship of Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, ANAN, a member of the Nigerian Institute of Taxation and the Nigerian Institute of Management.