5 Ways To Use Social Media To Find Your Next Job

Whether you are looking to advance your career or you need to find a new job, you want to use all of the tools at your disposal to maximize your job hunt. As a job hunter, you see millions of people on social media every day and you are just chomping at the bit to reach out and find all of the potential employers in that group. But how do you do it? As a World Report points out, there is more to job hunting on social media than just logging in and looking around. Here are five ways you can maximize the social media for your career move.
Make Yourself Accessible On The Social Networks
Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn all offer the ability to create very comprehensive profiles that can include all of your pertinent job hunting information. For example, if you are a civil engineer, then be sure to include that in your Facebook profile and your name will appear in Facebook searches that have to do with civil engineers.
Many employers in Nigeria are now using social media sites to find employment candidates, which is why it is so important that you make yourself as accessible as possible on every social media platform.
Make Your Profiles Professional
When a business looks for employment candidates on social media websites, it is looking to find people who take their careers seriously. Inappropriate pictures on your Facebook page or an email address such as segzy@yahoo.com are not going to give a good professional impression. Tailor your social media presence towards a professional audience and you will increase your chances of finding a job.
Get Involved In Job Hunting Groups
Facebook is famous for its wide variety of public groups that deal with just about any subject. On LinkedIn, you can join professional groups and engage in conversations with potential employers and others. Twitter also has a wide array of groups you can join that will put you in direct contact with employers and others who can help your career.
After signing up for a social media platform, your first move should be to examine the various groups that are available which are pertinent to your career. Start getting active on those groups and start initiating conversations with potential employers.
Use Career-Minded Features
LinkedIn has a feature that allows coworkers, friends and managers to endorse your abilities in your chose profession. Each social media platform has a way to show potential employers that others have positive opinions on the work you do. These kinds of endorsements often show up in social media searches that can put you directly in touch with your next employer.
Consider Premium Services
LinkedIn has a Job seeker's network that offers a wide variety of useful features for a monthly fee. On Facebook, you can pay to have your career-related posts boosted so that they are seen by more potential employers in your area. Each social media platform has a focused way to help you find the job you want. If you are going to invest in your career, then you should invest in the premium services that these social media platforms have to offer.
If you want to maximize your job hunt, then you need to use every online resource at your disposal. When you learn how to make Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn integral parts of your job hunt, then you can maximize your exposure and find the ideal job of your dreams.
