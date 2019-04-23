Entertainment 50,000 people attend Kanye West’s Sunday Service – Laila’s Blog

Reports say over 50,000 people attended Kanye West’s Sunday Service which held at a hilltop on the Coachella camp ground last Sunday.

A-list guests at the venue include the Kardashians, Danny Glover, Chance the rapper, Kid Cudi, DMX and many more. Kanye West’s Sunday Service kicked off …



via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2veXkEM

