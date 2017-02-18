About 50,000 youths on Saturday gathered in solidarity with for President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina state. The rally was sponsored by an NGO, “Buhari Youth Congress for Change.” The Scribe of the organization, Alhaji Musa Badamasi, said that the rally was accompanied with a marathon prayer session. According to him, the youths found it necessary to organise the rally to make their position known on the style of governance by Buhari. Most of the insinuations regarding the health of Buahri as nothing but calculated attempts to tarnish the image of his administration, he said.