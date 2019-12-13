50 Cent took to Instagram to accuse Oprah Winfrey of targetting Black men accused of sexual assault while turning a blind eye on White men accused of same. The music entertainment entrepreneur shared a photo of Oprah with her one-time good friend Russell Simmons, who has been accused of sexual …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/34eaaCo
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/34eaaCo
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[89]