Entertainment 50 Cent reacts as police officer orders for him to be shot on sight – Laila’s Blog

#1
50 Cent has reacted to an order by a Commanding Officer of the New York Police Order, Gonzalez Emmanuel, who called for him to be shot on sight.

Gonzalez gave the order on June 7 2018 during a roll call at the 72nd Precinct in Sunset Park. This …



via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2ImRCdl

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[46]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top