50 Cent has taken to Instagram to shade his first baby mama, Shaniqua, reminding her of the contracts between them which states she can’t do reality Tv.
50 Cent posting a picture alongside a dog, claims he has stopped paying child support when their son Marquise, insinuating his first baby mama …
via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2P30Lqd
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
50 Cent posting a picture alongside a dog, claims he has stopped paying child support when their son Marquise, insinuating his first baby mama …
via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2P30Lqd
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[104]