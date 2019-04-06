Metro 50 killed in clashes with bandits in Zamfara State – The Daily Star

#1
At least 50 people were killed in clashes with bandits in northwest Nigeria, which has been riven by cattle rustling and kidnapping, the state government said on Friday. The speaker of Zamfara state parliament, Sunusi Rikiji, told reporters the deaths happened on Tuesday in Sakajiki village, …



Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – http://bit.ly/2IgTov6


Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[48]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top