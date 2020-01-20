The Biafran resistance finally collapsed and its leadership and forces surrendered 50 years ago. The armistice and the usual paper work were concluded with effusions of pious declarations of “no victor, no vanquished.”
That ceremony marked the end of the Nigerian Civil War of 1967-1970....
Read more via The Sun Nigeria – https://ift.tt/378xTGc
Get More Nigeria Political News
That ceremony marked the end of the Nigerian Civil War of 1967-1970....
Read more via The Sun Nigeria – https://ift.tt/378xTGc
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[95]