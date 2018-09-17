Sports $500K transfer fees paid for 577 female players, $5.44b on men – Vanguard News

#1
FIFA has revealed that just about $500,000 was spent by football clubs worldwide to pay for the transfers of women professional players in 2018, in contrast to the whopping $5.44billion spent on male players.

Somali football players of Golden Girls Football Centre, Somalia’s first female soccer club, attend …



read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2OABCDo

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[35]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top