FIFA has revealed that just about $500,000 was spent by football clubs worldwide to pay for the transfers of women professional players in 2018, in contrast to the whopping $5.44billion spent on male players.
Somali football players of Golden Girls Football Centre, Somalia’s first female soccer club, attend …
read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2OABCDo
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Somali football players of Golden Girls Football Centre, Somalia’s first female soccer club, attend …
read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2OABCDo
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[35]