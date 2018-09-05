Place your Ad here for NGN45,000.00 per Week!

Business $50bn oil and gas revenue goes to foreigners – NIMASA DG – Daily Trust

#1
The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has expressed worries on foreign dominance in the nation’s shipping subsector , saying that 95 percent of income goes to foreigners.

The Director General of the agency, Dr. Peterside Dakuku, said this...



Read more via Daily Trust – https://ift.tt/2NPtzCc

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[69]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top