Devastating floods in South Africa have left 51 dead and forced more than a thousand people from their homes, according to an updated toll issued Wednesday as President Cyril Ramaphosa flew to the deluged region.
People walk through the flooded waters AFP PHOTO Heavy rains have lashed the …
Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2WfBdZK
Get more World News
People walk through the flooded waters AFP PHOTO Heavy rains have lashed the …
Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2WfBdZK
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[73]