Metro 55 Persons Killed In Fresh Kaduna Violence – 360Nobs.com

#1
The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed that 55 people were killed in Thursday’s communal crisis at Kasuwan Magani in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the tragedy on Friday, at a press briefing in Kaduna, the State Commissioner of Police …



Read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2NPRGjq

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[41]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top