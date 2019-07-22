JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro 57-year-old man stabs brother to death in Kano State – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

The Kano State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a 57-year-old man identified as Tijjani Yahaya, for allegedly stabbing his 20-year-old brother, Aminu Mohammad, to death.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, in …

stab.JPG

Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/30Remqr

