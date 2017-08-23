The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 6,455 senior police officers on the recommendation of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris. A statement issued by spokesman of the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani said CP Hilda Ibifuro-Harrison was promoted to the next rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) while two deputy commissioners of police, Ajani Olasupo Babatunde and Olukola Taira Shina, were promoted to the rank of commissioners. 47 superintendents were elevated to chief superintendents of police and 498 deputy superintendents of police promoted to the superintendents of police. 5,907 inspectors were also promoted to assistant superintendents of police, ASP II.