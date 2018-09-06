The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says six governors in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will join its fold soon.
PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, also said twenty-seven members of the national assembly in the ruling party will be heading to the opposition party
