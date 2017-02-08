Six PDP lawmakers at the Lagos State House of Assembly are set to defect tot the APC, The Nation reports. There are 8 PDP lawmakers in total at the assembly. Someone close to the matter said it is already a done deal. “I can confirm to you that six of the PDP lawmakers in the Lagos State House of Assembly will soon defect to the APC, but the status quo will remain as they would not want to stop holding their present positions in the House until further notice. Part of the reason for their defection is the crisis in the party at the state and federal levels. The members of the PDP in the Assembly include: Minority Leader Hon. Akeem Bello (Amuwo Odofin y 2), Minority Whip Hon. Mosunmola Sangodara (Surulere 2), Hon. Dipo Olorunrinu (Amuwo Odofin 1) Hon. Victor Akande (Ojo 1). Hon. Akeem Shokunle (Oshodi/Isolo 1), Hon. Jude Idimogu (Oshodi/Isolo 1), Hon. Dayo Famakinwa, (Ajeromi/ Ifelodun 2) Hon. Oluwa Fatai (Ajeromi/Ifelodun 1).