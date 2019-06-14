General Health 6 Natural Remedies for High Blood Pressure – Greatist

#1
I’ve never met anyone who thought: “Geez, I’d really love to take more prescription medication!” Approximately 29 percent of American adults have high blood pressure, which can have serious consequences.

But even with education, many people do not take the medication as prescribed. Research shows that about half of the …



Read more via Greatist http://bit.ly/31wbGzB
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[78]
A

andrewwalker

Member
#2
#2
The best natural ways to combat high blood pressure:
  • Walk and exercise regularly. Exercise is one of the best things you can do to lower high blood pressure.
  • Reduce your sodium intake.
  • Drink less alcohol.
  • Eat more potassium-rich foods.
  • Cut back on caffeine.
  • Learn to manage stress.
  • Eat dark chocolate or cocoa.
  • Lose weight.
 

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

287
Top