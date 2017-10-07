Submit Post Advertise

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by Femi zyyx, Oct 7, 2017 at 1:08 PM. Views count: 1

  1. Femi zyyx

    Femi zyyx Member Curators

    Nigeria’s Super Eagles are favourites to beat Zambia’s Chipolopolos in Saturday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match in Uyo and here are six obvious reasons why apart from having a higher position in the head to head stats:


    Screenshot_2017-10-07-11-22-36.jpg


    1. Players with BETTER Experience and Value


    It cannot be overlooked that many players in the Nigerian team are near world class status and we can confidently call the likes of Victor Moses a world class player.



    Men of the Super Eagles are feared by the Zambians because of their experience levels — especially the ones from Europe.



    2. Young Zambians


    This set of Chipolopolos are young and not as experienced as the Eagles. They will still be intimidated by the same players who were able to triumph over African Champions Cameroon by four goals to nil.


    No matter how confident and pumped the boys are, the fact remains that they are facing ‘big brothers’ in the game. They will all have to be 100% at their best in Uyo.



    3. Home Team


    The men in green and white will be playing at home with the stadium packed mostly with Nigerian fans.


    This will surely boost the morale of the boys to be a formidable team for the Chipolopolos. Let’s just hope there is no case of ‘crowd disorder’ this time.



    4. Moses, Moses and other Guns


    We cannot forget that Victor Moses and Moses Simon have the ability to do damage. These attackers are ready to destroy at any time and their individual momentum on the pitch is amazing each time they are with the ball. Let’s not forget other goal sharks like Iheanacho and Ighalo.



    5. Mikel of the Midfield


    We saw what he did during the last qualifier match against Cameroon. He played his heart out because he had that overwhelming zeal that we only know as patriotism and maybe because he really thinks his Russian relatives may actually “kill” him if he doesn’t lead Nigeria to Russia 2018 — as he stated before the first qualifier against Cameroon.


    Either way, we will surely see that same flare from the esteemed captain today and even more.



    6. Withdrawn and Injured Zambians


    The Zambian team is plagued by injuries, especially two players — striker Brian Mwila and midfielder Emmanuel Banda. They have been replaced by much-maligned striker Alex Ng’onga as well as John Ching’andu, according to Zambia’s Chief Coach, Wedson Nyirenda.


    It is no news that some Zambian players from the old squad were withdrawn after an overhaul by the coach. Well, hope the new breed can meet up to expectations.


    With the above in mind, the only thing Super Eagles’ coach Gernot Rohr really needs to worry about is the defense of the Eagles. The Zambian coach shouldn’t be so confident as he claims to be presently.
     
    Femi zyyx, Oct 7, 2017 at 1:08 PM
