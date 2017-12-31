1. DINO MELAYE In 2017, Dino Melaye, a senator representing Kogi west, trended more than once on social media. Melaye sang the now popular song, ‘Aje kun iya’, to taunt his “detractors” and to celebrate his exoneration after appearing before a senate committee regarding his university certificate controversy. Prior to the launch of his song, Melaye had even worn an academic gown to senate plenary, to send the message across that he was a bonafide graduate of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria. 2. AYO FAYOSE Ayo Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, is one Nigerian governor that is always in the news for one reason or the other. In 2017, he continued his streak of doing the unexpected. Among his most popular moments was when he displayed his prowess on the turntable with music blaring out from speakers at a place which looked like a studio. The governor also surprised many when he wore military camouflage with dark sunshades to present the budget at the Ekiti house of assembly. To celebrate with women during 2017 International Women’s Day in March, Fayose was also pictured using a sewing machine in a seamstress’ shop. 3. SOLOMON DALUNG Solomon Dalung, minister of youth and sports development, is no stranger to making blunders. In a video that went viral in the second half of 2017, the sports minister was heard saying, “Argentina is one of the highly ranked football associations in Nigeria”. The statement caused bewilderment on social media and offline as Argentina is not a football association, neither is it in Nigeria. Nigerians resorted to calling him names on social media, with many digging up his past slips. 4. ROCHAS OKOROCHA Rochas Okorocha, Imo state governor, trended on social media over a statue erected in honour of President Jacob Zuma of South Africa. Shortly after, he unveiled the statue of ex-President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf of Liberia. According to Okorocha, by erecting the statutes of African leaders, he was “preserving” African history which he said was “dying”. Following the statue controversy, Okorocha appointed his sister, Ogechi Ololo (nee Okorocha), as the commissioner for happiness and purpose’ fulfillment. The uproar resulting from the appointment will not be forgotten in a hurry. 5. ADEMOLA ADELEKE Ademola Adeleke, a senator representing Osun west, displayed groovy moves in celebration of his victory at the state’s senatorial by-election. A video which trended on social media showed Adeleke, who is an uncle to music star Davido, moving energetically as he thrilled an excited audience. In an interview with National Assembly TV, the senator revealed that he loves dancing. “I love dancing and I take it as an exercise,” he said. “The dance I did was a victory dance.” 6. ADAMS OSHIOMHOLE Definitely not considered a Freudian slip, Adams Oshiomhole, former governor of Edo state, committed a grammatical blunder while paying a tribute to Omo N’Oba Erediauwa, the late Oba of Benin. In a statement, Oshiomhole referred to the monarch as “our iconoclastic royal father”. “Edo people will miss our ICONOCLASTIC royal father of the great Benin Kingdom. Nigerians and Nigeria will miss this great exemplar of a Royal Father, an Oba of distinction and integrity,” he wrote. According to Peter Okhiria, his chief press secretary, the governor actually meant to say “iconic.” The blunder was pegged down to a typographical error. Devil’s printer, you say? Credit: The Cable