60th Independence Anniversary: No October 1 morning broadcast ― Presidency - Vanguard News
By David Royal As part of activities commemorating the 60th Independence Anniversary of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation from the Eagle Square, Abuja, on Thursday, October 1, 2020. This was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday by the president’s special adviser on...
www.vanguardngr.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with Politics News Readers!
Connect with Politics News Readers!