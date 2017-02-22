Submit Post Advertise

Metro 61 Percent Pass as NECO Releases 2016 Nov/Dec SSCE Results

    The National Examinations Council, NECO, on Tuesday, released the results of the November/December 2016 Senior School Certificate Examinations, SSCE.

    neco logo.png

    This was disclosed by the Registrar and Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Charles Uwakwe, while addressing journalists in Minna, Niger State capital.

    Uwakwe advised candidates who sat for the exams to access their results on NECO website: www.mynecoexam.com, using their registration number and scratch cards.

    According to Uwakwe, the results were released exactly 60 days after the exams.

    He said, “A total of 47,941 candidates registered, out of which 47,118 sat for the exams and the number of candidates with five credits, including Mathematics and English Language are put at 28,530 (60.55%).”
     
