The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Edo has confirmed the death of seven persons in the state after Governor Godwin Obaseki’s convoy was involved in an auto crash which took place along Benin-Ekpoma highway.
Concerning the tragedy which took place on Saturday, October, 19, the commander of the …
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/32tT8Qp
Get More Nigeria Political News
Concerning the tragedy which took place on Saturday, October, 19, the commander of the …
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/32tT8Qp
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[27]