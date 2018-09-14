1. Yusuf Magaji Bichi attended Danbatta Secondary School, Kano State College of Advanced Studies.2. He also attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria where he graduated with a degree in Political Science.3. Bichi began his career in the security division of the Cabinet Office in Kano, from where he joined the defunct Nigerian Security Organisation (NSO).4. He went for training on intelligence processing analysis, agent handling recruitment and intelligence processing in the UK.5. He also went for strategic training at the National Defence College.6. Bichi has worked as the state director of Security in Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto and Abia states.7. The new DG also served as director at State Service Academy.