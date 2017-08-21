President Muhammadu Buhari Monday morning issued a stern warning to those issuing ultimatum to other ethnic groups living in their community. Here are other highlights in President Buhari's special broadcast: 1. To those issuing ultimatum to other ethnic groups living in their community, President Muhammadu Buhari this morning issued a stern warning. 2. Every Nigerian has a right to live anywhere in the country. 3. Nigeria’s unity is settled and not negotiable. We shall not allow irresponsible elements to start trouble and when things get bad they run away and saddle others with the responsibility of bringing back order, if necessary with their blood. 4. I am charging the security agencies not to let the successes achieved in the last 18 months be a sign to relax. 5. Kidnappings, farmers versus herdsmen clashes, in addition to ethnic violence fuelled by political mischief makers. We shall tackle them all. 6. He said, Himself and late Chief Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu came to the conclusion that the country must remain one and united after the failed Biafra encounter, 7. National Assembly and the National Council of State are the legitimate and appropriate bodies for national discourse. The President thanked Nigerians for the support and prayers. “I am very grateful to God and to all Nigerians for their prayers. I am pleased to be back on home soil among my brothers and sisters”.