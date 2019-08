So you’ve been wanting to get started on Nigerian series for a while now and have no idea what to start with, or where to even find them? This article is for you.Showmax has an impressive lineup of some of the most highly rated Nigerian series, ranging from comedy to drama, and everything in between. To help you get started, Showmax put together a list of 7 of the most binge-worthy Nigerian series worth checking out.Don’t sleep on them!A drama series centred around the Badmus family,tells the story of a wealthy Nigerian family and the often questionable lengths its patriarch goes to to hold on to power, wealth and even family.Gbenga Titiloye, Shaffy Bello, Kunle Coker, Joke Silva, Okey Uzoeshi, Ini Dima-Okojie, Ozzy Agu, Yinka Davies.It’s a great script with the right dose of suspense, drama, and the occasional humour. We also get to see singers like Yinka Davies and Waje take on acting.