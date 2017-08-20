Nigeria’s president Muhammadu Buhari has returned to the country after more than 100 days in the United Kingdom, where he received treatment for an undisclosed ailment. The presidential jet that brought him touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, where he was received by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, some state governors, police boss Ibrahim Idris and his chief of staff Abba Kyari. Here are 7 possible reasons why the President returned at this time: 1. He is fit and ready to take up office atleast for about two years. 2. He has been pressured into it as he might be asked to resign in the coming weeks. Groups and protests are sprawling up and may heat up the politics as 2019 is at the corner 3. He may have planned the undo-able by resigning to fate on his on terms and then go back to continue his treatment. Health, they say- is important. 4. His Medical team and doctors have given him green light to return after 103 days – Femi Adesina, his media aide had said Buhari’s insistence on his doctors’ advice was yielding results. 5. Buhari may be back this period to consider steps to be taken in the preparation of the 2018 budget to ensure its early passage as discussed with the National Assembly leaders last week. The Presidency has promised to submit 2018 budget by October for early passage. Recall that 2017 budget was signed into law by the Acting President, Oluyemi Osinbajo Related: 7 Major Issues Buhari Will Face After Resuming 6. Division at the ruling Party, APC, glaring and he may need to fix up things and approve the party's convention where things will be confronted and all issues addressed. 7. He is back to drive away the hyenas and the jackals scheming to take over power from him. Aisha Buhari, the President’s wife confidently symbolized how soon her husband would be returning to drive them away.