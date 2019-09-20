A few days after his 57th birthday, Femi Otedola, Nigerian multibillionaire and businessman, made history by donating N5 billion for the care of children facing extreme challenges as a result of Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast.
According to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, this is the largest donation to charity by a single individual in the nation’s history.
The donation was made to Save the Children, the 100-year United Kingdom-based charity, to support its intervention in about 16 states of the federation where the Charity organisation operates in Nigeria, reaching over 23 million children across the country
